Something Tells Us This Dog Isn't A Fan Of Dressing Up Like A Human

AUGUST 28, 2017  —  By Corinne Sanders
LIFE

Little kids love playing "dress up", whether it's with themselves, their siblings, their dolls, or even their pets.

While it's super fun for them, the same cannot always be said for their models -- case in point, a dog named Luna from New Hope, North Carolina. She made it perfectly clear that she wasn't pleased at all when her favorite little humans decided to put a t-shirt, leggings, and socks on their unwitting pup.

The poor thing became even more humiliated when her owner started recording, but hey, at least she still looks cute in that silly getup!

(via Daily Mail)

Somebody deserves a few treats for putting up with this adorable nonsense. For Luna's sake, I hope the other dog gets to be the "model" next time.

