People Are Losing Their Minds Over This Maternity Shoot. It's Not Hard To See Why.

Maternity photo shoots are always special for expecting moms, but none are quite as unique as the one organized by this young lady.
When Elsa realized that her best friend, Fusee, was pregnant, she asked her photographer friend, Clayton Foshaug, to document Fusee's growing tummy. What he managed to capture is sending the internet into a totally justifiable tizzy.
At eight weeks pregnant, Fusee's belly was already huge.
And she definitely had that motherly glow about her!
When Elsa shared the photos online, people understandably freaked out because the cuteness is almost too much to handle.
That's one proud momma, and for good reason...
...because on June 28, Fusee gave birth to eight precious little puppies.
(via BoredPanda)