People Are Losing Their Minds Over This Maternity Shoot. It's Not Hard To See Why.

JULY 7, 2017  —  By Corinne Sanders
LIFE

Maternity photo shoots are always special for expecting moms, but none are quite as unique as the one organized by this young lady.

When Elsa realized that her best friend, Fusee, was pregnant, she asked her photographer friend, Clayton Foshaug, to document Fusee's growing tummy. What he managed to capture is sending the internet into a totally justifiable tizzy.

At eight weeks pregnant, Fusee's belly was already huge.

Twitter / Miss Elsa.

And she definitely had that motherly glow about her!

Twitter / Miss Elsa.

When Elsa shared the photos online, people understandably freaked out because the cuteness is almost too much to handle.

Twitter / Miss Elsa.

That's one proud momma, and for good reason...

Twitter / Miss Elsa.

...because on June 28, Fusee gave birth to eight precious little puppies.

Twitter / TK Means

(via BoredPanda)

Congratulations, Fusee. You sure know how to make adorable babies. Share this sweet photo shoot if you'd do the same with your dogs!

