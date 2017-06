Writer and sassy ginger currently residing in central Pennsylvania. Matt spends most of his free time online shopping for clothing that he doesn't need, perfecting the art of eye-rolling, and indulging in all forms of pop culture.

As the parent of an energetic toddler, sometimes you need a helping hand when it comes to helping baby release some of their energy.

Thankfully for this mom, sheltie pup Pumpkin is more than willing to try her paw at babysitting. And based on her son’s reaction, you can tell that the bond between dog and child was love at first sight. The tiny tot can’t seem to get enough of his furry companion as she runs around the living room.

“Look Mom, I’m a babysitting pro. Please pay me in dog treats.”







You can already tell that these two are going to be inseparable as they grow older.







They say laughter is the best medicine, and if that’s the case, this toddler is one healthy child. Just listen to that precious giggle!

video-player-present

Did anyone else notice the baby laughing so hard he snorts? So cute! If this baby’s gleeful response to man’s best friend put a smile on your face, be sure to share it with others.