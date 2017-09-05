When Her Dog Collapsed, This Woman Broke Down. But Watch What This Amazing Man Did.

When her four-year-old boxer pup stopped breathing during a dog training session, Tiffany Kauth could be seen hunched over her beloved pet, fearing the worst.
Kauth’s dog Sugar was attending an obedience class when the poor pup suffered a seizure. That's when the trainer stepped in. As fellow trainers watched from the sidelines, Pace began giving Sugar chest compressions before giving the dog mouth-to-mouth.
After nearly two minutes of CPR, Sugar regained consciousness and was taken to a vet. The diagnosis was a serious heart condition.video-player-present
(via Daily Mail)