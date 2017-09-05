Ad Blocker Detected

When Her Dog Collapsed, This Woman Broke Down. But Watch What This Amazing Man Did.

SEPTEMBER 5, 2017  —  By Matthew Derrick  
LIFE
Matthew Derrick
When her four-year-old boxer pup stopped breathing during a dog training session, Tiffany Kauth could be seen hunched over her beloved pet, fearing the worst.

Kauth’s dog Sugar was attending an obedience class when the poor pup suffered a seizure. That's when the trainer stepped in. As fellow trainers watched from the sidelines, Pace began giving Sugar chest compressions before giving the dog mouth-to-mouth.

After nearly two minutes of CPR, Sugar regained consciousness and was taken to a vet. The diagnosis was a serious heart condition.

Seeing this happen is incredible. Kudos to the trainer who saved this dog's life!

