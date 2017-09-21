Ad Blocker Detected

Look At That Tail! Watch The Moment This Pup Is Reunited With His Military Dad.

SEPTEMBER 21, 2017  —  By Corinne Sanders
LIFE

For loved ones of military servicemen and servicewomen, deployment is hard on every family member, including the furry one.

One dog hadn't seen his owner for nine months while he was away serving his country, and it's easy to tell that he missed his dad tons. All you have to do is watch the pup's reaction to seeing him for the first time in close to a year.

As soon as he knew the man was home, he practically flew down the stairs and sprinted toward his favorite human.

Screenshot / Daily Mail

The adorable little guy couldn't keep his tail still while showering his dad with kisses.

Screenshot / Daily Mail

Check out their heartwarming reunion below. It's too sweet.

(via Daily Mail)

I love dogs so much. Here's hoping that this happy pup will get to spend plenty of time with Dad before his next deployment.

