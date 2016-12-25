Ad Blocker Detected

Precious Pup Tries To Trade Dinners With His Favorite Human

DECEMBER 25, 2016  —  By Matthew Derrick  
LIFE
Matthew Derrick
Matthew Derrick

Writer and sassy ginger currently residing in central Pennsylvania. Matt spends most of his free time online shopping for clothing that he doesn't need, perfecting the art of eye-rolling, and indulging in all forms of pop culture.

When you're a dog, sometimes you want something a bit more fulfilling than the scraps stuck to a bone.

One night, when this adorable Newfoundland pup got a peek at what his human pals were having for dinner, he was hoping that they saved him a seat at the table. The hungry pup even brought along his doggy snack in an attempt to trade it for just the tiniest of bites. But before his young friend could utter the words, "I don't eat bones," this poor pooch's dreams of having the delicious home-cooked meal were crushed.

If you had to eat dog food every day, you might say, "I'll have what she's having," too.

It's okay, puppy, come over to my house and I'll give you a meal you can't resist. Share this with your family and friends who can't help but give pets a little snack under the table.

