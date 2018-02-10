Ad Blocker Detected

We've noticed you're currently running ad blocking software. The contents of this site are available for free thanks to the contributions of our sponsors. If you cannot see the entire article, we would appreciate if you would deactivate your ad blocker and refresh the page before continuing to browse.

Thank you.

KEEP SCROLLING FOR MORE GREAT CONTENT

Extremely Good Dog Proves That He's Gentle Enough To Hold An Egg Without Breaking It

FEBRUARY 10, 2018  —  By Matt Davidson  
LIFE
Matt Davidson
See more stories..

Matt Davidson

Writer and sassy ginger currently residing in central Pennsylvania. Matt spends most of his free time online shopping for clothing that he doesn't need, perfecting the art of eye-rolling, and indulging in all forms of pop culture.

The Internet has encouraged some pretty unusual topics of debate over the last decade or so, but none of them will leave you with egg on your face quite like this one.

It's been widely discussed that golden retrievers are almost comically gentle pups. There have been countless viral videos that both support and debunk these claims, but one dog owner decided to put that to the test!

If goldens really are gentle fuzzy giants, they should be able to handle eggs without them breaking right? Well, Twitter user Haley Brown posted a video of her aunt's pooch carrying an egg in its mouth and the answer appears to be yes! Keep watching until the end.

(via The Daily Dot)

With over 6 million views, it just goes to show that inquiring minds really want to know the truth. That is one seriously good doggo!

Trending Now

This Is The Odd, Sometimes Shocking History Behind Wedding And Engagement Traditions

Trending Now

This Courier Was Confused When He Felt A Package Move. Then He Saw What Was Inside.

Load another article