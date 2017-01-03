Writer and sassy ginger currently residing in central Pennsylvania. Matt spends most of his free time online shopping for clothing that he doesn't need, perfecting the art of eye-rolling, and indulging in all forms of pop culture.

In the never-ending battle between cats and dogs, there’s one huge advantage that is guaranteed to put our canine friends in the lead.

After a long, hard day at work, our doggy pals never fail to lose their minds when we walk through the door, but honestly, can you blame them? I’d go crazy for any form of contact after spending most of the day home alone.

Whether they’re doing their happy dance or literally jumping for joy, there’s just something about seeing a dog get overly excited to be reunited with their owners that sends my heart aflutter. Here are some of my all-time favorite greetings that are sure to make your day.

1. "Put those bags down and let me love you!"

video-player-present

2. "Hold me!"

3. This pooch's owner hasn't even walked through the door yet, but he's all about that happy dance.

video-player-present

4. Is that a dog, or a bull in a China shop?"

video-player-present

5. "Don't you ever leave me like that again!"

video-player-present

6. This pooch couldn't wait for her human to return home, so she picked her up at the airport.

video-player-present

7. "Let me shower you in cuddles and kisses."

video-player-present

8. Emmitt's ready to give his military dad a warm welcome home.

video-player-present

9. "If I snuggle you, do you promise never to leave me again?"

video-player-present

10. These pups can't help but fight for their dad's attention.

video-player-present

11. "You said you were coming home half an hour ago!"

video-player-present

12. "What took you so long?"

video-player-present

13. Double the trouble, double the excitement when you walk through the front door.

video-player-present

14. These guys are so surprised by their arrival, they forgot how to function.

video-player-present

15. This nugget could sniff out her human anywhere.

video-player-present

16. I'm not sure who's more excited, the toddler or the tiny pooch.

video-player-present

