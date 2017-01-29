They say that a dog is man’s best friend, and if that’s the case, there’s no better way to show your puppy pal that you care than with a spot-on impersonation.
A group of dog owners took a trip to their local dog park without their furry friends to make a video that you need to see. They took part in some classic doggy pastimes, like playing fetch and chasing after birds, to find out just what they've been missing out on.
Considering that imitation is the best form of flattery, I’m sure their pets didn't mind -- especially since they make being a dog look so fun!video-player-present
Read More: This Guy’s Super-Accurate Impression Of His Silly Pup Will Make You Laugh Out Loud