Dogs find new ways to surprise us just about every day.

If they're not cleaning up around the house, maybe they're just derping it up for a bit of love and attention. In the case of Yolanda the golden retriever, she surprised everyone by saving her owner's life.

Yolanda is a service dog that has been living with her 60-year-old blind owner for quite some time now. When the woman's Philadelphia home caught on fire recently, Yolanda used a special phone to dial 9-1-1. After making the call, the dog guided her owner to safety.

Because of Yolanda, her owner was able to get medical attention and was treated for smoke inhalation.

This isn't the first time that this quick-thinking pooch has saved her owner's life. In 2013, Yolanda dialed 9-1-1 after two burglars tried to break into their home. Two years later, she called authorities after her owner fell and became unresponsive.

