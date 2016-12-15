Dogs find new ways to surprise us just about every day.
If they're not cleaning up around the house, maybe they're just derping it up for a bit of love and attention. In the case of Yolanda the golden retriever, she surprised everyone by saving her owner's life.
Yolanda is a service dog that has been living with her 60-year-old blind owner for quite some time now. When the woman's Philadelphia home caught on fire recently, Yolanda used a special phone to dial 9-1-1. After making the call, the dog guided her owner to safety.
Because of Yolanda, her owner was able to get medical attention and was treated for smoke inhalation.video-player-present
This isn't the first time that this quick-thinking pooch has saved her owner's life. In 2013, Yolanda dialed 9-1-1 after two burglars tried to break into their home. Two years later, she called authorities after her owner fell and became unresponsive.
(via Metro)