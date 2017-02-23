Writer and sassy ginger currently residing in central Pennsylvania. Matt spends most of his free time online shopping for clothing that he doesn't need, perfecting the art of eye-rolling, and indulging in all forms of pop culture.

Accepting your body for what it is can be a difficult task for both men and women.

While most of us learn to accept our bodies, flaws and all, others focus their attention on even the smallest imperfection and seek ways to cover up their insecurities or fix the problem once and for all. One way people transform their bodies is through plastic surgery.

And while we think of plastic surgery as something only humans have done to themselves, one family chose to have their pet go under the knife in order to do better in dog shows.

When Marina Esmat bought her son a Jack Russell pup, she quickly noticed that the dog’s ears were a little odd given the breed.







Rather than have droopy ears, their pup's ears grew upward. The family had dreamed of having a dog with ears similar to Milo from the Jim Carey film, “The Mask.”

They also wanted to breed their Jack Russell and thought that because of his ears, he wouldn't succeed. They also wanted to enter him in dog shows but knew that with pointy ears, he wasn’t going to win any awards.