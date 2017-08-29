Ad Blocker Detected

We've noticed you're currently running ad blocking software. The contents of this site are available for free thanks to the contributions of our sponsors. If you cannot see the entire article, we would appreciate if you would deactivate your ad blocker and refresh the page before continuing to browse.

Thank you.

KEEP SCROLLING FOR MORE GREAT CONTENT

She Was Working At The Register When The Cutest Customer Ever Got In Her Line

AUGUST 29, 2017  —  By Matthew Derrick  
LIFE
Matthew Derrick
See more stories..

Matthew Derrick

Writer and sassy ginger currently residing in central Pennsylvania. Matt spends most of his free time online shopping for clothing that he doesn't need, perfecting the art of eye-rolling, and indulging in all forms of pop culture.

It would be nearly impossible to miss this adorable German Shepherd doing all the work while out on a shopping adventure with dad.

Six-year-old Cash hasn’t always had the greatest reputation. This former shelter animal was deemed aggressive and untrainable by staff members and was well on his way to being euthanized when Issac Hughes stepped in to help give the pup a better life. Hughes makes a living helping train rescue animals and he saw Cash's second chance as his next great accomplishment.

Cash sure knows how to maneuver a shopping cart on just his hind legs. So much for being untrainable!

Cash sure knows how to maneuver a shopping cart on just his hind legs. So much for being untrainable!

Youtube / Inside Edition

With his dog dad right by his side, Cash even managed to sneak a few dog treats into the shopping cart.

With his dog dad right by his side, Cash even managed to sneak a few dog treats into the shopping cart.

Youtube / Inside Edition

And Cash’s talents don’t stop at the grocery store. He can be seen putting on balancing acts and getting into all kinds of mischief all around town.

And Cash&rsquo;s talents don&rsquo;t stop at the grocery store. He can be seen putting on balancing acts and getting into all kinds of mischief all around town.

Youtube / Inside Edition

Maybe you really can teach an old dog new tricks.

video-player-present

He's a star! Now if only he could perfect the art of taking the groceries in the house and putting them away.

Giphy

Trending Now

She Wanted Something To Eat And Asked Her Stepdad. What He Did To Her Is Unthinkable

Trending Now

They Died In A Submarine In The 1800s. To This Day, Nobody Knows For Sure How.

Load another article