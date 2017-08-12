Hilarious Dog Comes Up With Perfect Solution To Owner's Demands To Leave The Park

Writer and sassy ginger currently residing in central Pennsylvania. Matt spends most of his free time online shopping for clothing that he doesn't need, perfecting the art of eye-rolling, and indulging in all forms of pop culture.

I’ve been told that I’m as stubborn as a mule, but after watching the video, I think the saying needs to be changed to "stubborn as a golden retriever."

Your pup probably loves the park with all of its sights, smells, and sounds, and this nugget is no different. And when it was time to go home, the golden put up a hilarious fight.

Dad made many attempts to move his dog, but it just would not budge. With a crowd of park goers cheering and laughing at the doggy temper tantrum, the embarrassed pet owner simply begins to walk away.

You'll admire this pupper's dedication when you check out the video below.

Ah, humans. We are putty in our pets' paws.