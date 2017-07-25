They Left The GoPro On When They Left The House. What They Saw Broke Their Hearts.

I feel so guilty when I leave my pup home alone to fend for himself.

But until technology caught up, we had no way of knowing what really happened when we left. Now, almost anyone can see what goes on at home while we're away at work or out with friends for a night. Just set up a camera or strap a GoPro to your dog and see what happens. You might come across something hilarious, but for those of us who really love our pups, it might just break your heart.

This German shepherd just paces around until his owner returns.

This fluffy pooch does a lot of sitting and waiting at the door.

Dog experts warn that actually we're probably projecting feelings of sadness or loneliness onto animals when we see them waiting for us and that they're just fine. But if your dog is doing this...

... they might actually be bored and in need of something to do. If they're chewing, howling, have regular accidents, or pace often, there are things you can do to help.

Whether it's through crate training, special toys, or treatment for separation anxiety, there's plenty concerned dog owners can do help their pets out. Check out a full list from Rover.

What do you think? Have you ever spied on what your pets are doing when you're gone? Let us know in the comments and give your pup an extra hug today!