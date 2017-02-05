Ad Blocker Detected

This Soldier Doesn't Want To Give His Best Friends Away. Here's How To Help

FEBRUARY 5, 2017  —  By Sarah Gzemski  
Sarah Gzemski
Our military service members sacrifice so much for our freedoms.

For many, this means being away from family and friends for long periods of time. What many people forget is that many people who serve our country leave behind furry families, too. But what happens when no one can take in their pets? That's the dilemma facing one U.S. Marine from Arizona right now.

Marine Matt Dearborn will be deployed to the country of Georgia until November. He leaves behind his two dogs, Iro and Django.

"My only plan right now, if I can't find a foster, would be a kennel, which would be very expensive, and they're not going to have nearly the amount of room to run around and play," Dearborn said.

