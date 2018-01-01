Years After This Pup's Friend Died, His Humans Gave Him The Ultimate Christmas Gift

About three years ago, Cash the golden retriever lost his best dog friend, Rosie, when she suddenly passed away.
According to his owner, Marie Ahonen, Rosie's death hit Cash pretty hard. "Cash has been the best dog, but he's been a little lonely since we lost Rosie," she said. That's why this Christmas, the Ortonville, Michigan, residents decided to surprise their 12-year-old pup with the best (and cutest) gift he could ask for.
Watch as Cash unwraps the adorable bundle of joy who would become his new best friend. Just look at that tail!
