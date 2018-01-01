Ad Blocker Detected

Years After This Pup's Friend Died, His Humans Gave Him The Ultimate Christmas Gift

JANUARY 1, 2018  —  By Corinne Sanders
LIFE

About three years ago, Cash the golden retriever lost his best dog friend, Rosie, when she suddenly passed away.

According to his owner, Marie Ahonen, Rosie's death hit Cash pretty hard. "Cash has been the best dog, but he's been a little lonely since we lost Rosie," she said. That's why this Christmas, the Ortonville, Michigan, residents decided to surprise their 12-year-old pup with the best (and cutest) gift he could ask for.

Watch as Cash unwraps the adorable bundle of joy who would become his new best friend. Just look at that tail!

(via Daily Mail)

My heart can't be the only one about to burst right now. Enjoy your tiny buddy, Cash! Something tells me you two are already inseparable.

