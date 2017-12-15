10 Dogs That Are NOT Going To Be Upstaged By Their Stuffed Animals

Writer and sassy ginger currently residing in central Pennsylvania. Matt spends most of his free time online shopping for clothing that he doesn't need, perfecting the art of eye-rolling, and indulging in all forms of pop culture.

When it comes to your love and attention, your four-legged friends aren't too willing to share you with anyone else, including their stuffed animals.

While some dogs love playing with the many of stuffed toys you've bought for their personal enjoyment, others see them as competition. It's a dog eat dog world, literally, as your pets take to chewing and destroying their toys without so much as a second thought. There's even scientific research from multiple universities that confirm your dog's jealousy is based on their own emotions and love for their owners.

Here are 10 doggos that simply won't be upstaged by those stuffed demons.

1. "WTF Mom, she's not even real!"

2. Something tells me his bark is worse than his bite.

3. Well that's definitely one way to show your dominance!

4. It's like a doggy version of David and Goliath.

5. One of these things is not like the other. One of these things doesn't belong.

6. "This town ain't big enough for the two of us, partner."

7. This pooch is all of us when we hear those annoying stuffed animals at the store.

8. He's getting a leg up on the competition.

9. When they put their difference aside, their love story became one for the ages.

10. "See how you like living in a cage!"

All this time I thought cats were a dog's mortal enemy, but as it turns out, it's stuffed animals. Jealousy has never looked so cute and funny!