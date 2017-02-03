Ad Blocker Detected

Don't Waste Your Money -- Learn These Epic Dollar Store Hacks Instead!

FEBRUARY 3, 2017  
LIFE
Matthew Derrick
Matthew Derrick

Writer and sassy ginger currently residing in central Pennsylvania. Matt spends most of his free time online shopping for clothing that he doesn't need, perfecting the art of eye-rolling, and indulging in all forms of pop culture.

If you're tight for cash or on a budget, your local Dollar Tree can be your best friend.

Offering a mixture of both brand-name and generic products, the dollar store is the perfect place to find everything from kitchen utensils and cleaning supplies to toys and perishable foods.

So, why spend up to four times as much in a regular store when you can get items for a buck each? To help you make the most out of your dollar store trips, here are 26 hacks that are sure to make your life easier without breaking the bank.

1. Divvy up candy and snacks for movie night using ordinary shower caddies.

Divvy up candy and snacks for movie night using ordinary shower caddies.

Facebook / One Crazy House

2. Instead of shelling out for an expensive spice rack, bend cookie cooling sheets into whatever shapes you need to keep your pantry neat and organized.

Instead of shelling out for an expensive spice rack, bend cookie cooling sheets into whatever shapes you need to keep your pantry neat and organized.

The Stonybrook House

3. You can transform dollar store stocks and pantyhose into a heating pad that you can throw in your microwave.

You can transform dollar store stocks and pantyhose into a <a href="https://satsumadesigns.com/blogs/satsuma-designs/18046124-diy-3-heating-pad" target="_blank">heating pad</a> that you can throw in your microwave.

Satsuma Designs

4. Line your refrigerator shelves with inexpensive placemats to make spills and other messes less of an issue.

Line your refrigerator shelves with inexpensive placemats to make spills and other messes less of an issue.

2 Little Superheroes

5. If your kids don't like their foods touching, use coffee filters to separate their treats during snack time.

If your kids don't like their foods touching, use coffee filters to separate their treats during snack time.

The Creek Line House

6. Using a dish rack, you can organize your kids' coloring books and supplies in a matter of seconds.

Using a dish rack, you can organize your kids' coloring books and supplies in a matter of seconds.

Paging Fun Mums

7. Put assorted dollar store baskets in your drawers to help declutter your life.

Put assorted dollar store baskets in your drawers to help declutter your life.

How to Nest for Less

8. Glue together felt decorations to make a unique throw for your living room.

Glue together felt decorations to make a unique throw for your living room.

My Sister's Suitcase

9. With just rope, fabric, and the help of a glue gun, you can transform a plain box into a fashionable basket.

With just rope, fabric, and the help of a glue gun, you can transform a plain box into a <a href="http://livingwellmom.com/2015/04/make-your-own-basket/" target="_blank">fashionable basket</a>.

Living Well Mom

10. This woman took three picture frames and made her very own terrarium.

This woman took three picture frames and made her very own <a href="http://www.myanythingandeverything.com/diy-succulent-garden/" target="_blank">terrarium</a>.

Anything and Everything

11. Picture frames can also be used to build stylish centerpieces.

Picture frames can also be used to build <a href="http://www.grosgrainfab.com/2016/10/diy-hurricane-lanterns-out-of-dollar.html" target="_blank">stylish centerpieces</a>.

Grosgrain Fab

12. Combine artificial flowers to make an epic wreath for almost no money at all.

Combine artificial flowers to make an <a href="http://www.apieceofrainbow.com/make-flower-wreath/" target="_blank">epic wreath</a> for almost no money at all.

A Piece of Rainbow

13. Add a detailed touch to your furniture using simple thumbtacks.

Add a detailed touch to your furniture using simple thumbtacks.

Mad in Crafts

14. Pick up a pack of decorative stones and gems to turn your mirror into a gorgeous focal point.

Pick up a pack of decorative stones and gems to turn your mirror into a gorgeous focal point.

Create and Babble

15. Want a stunning light fixture that won't cost you a fortune? Create this breathtaking chandelier with just a few dollar store finds.

Want a stunning light fixture that won't cost you a fortune? Create this <a href="http://ciburbanity.com/let-there-be-dollar-store-light/" target="_blank">breathtaking chandelier</a> with just a few dollar store finds.

City Suburb Sanity

16. Separate your earrings and jewelry with ice cube trays.

Separate your earrings and jewelry with ice cube trays.

Yesterday on Tuesday

17. Craft amazing outdoor lanterns with some yarn and a few balloons (then, just add lights!).

Craft amazing outdoor lanterns with some yarn and a <a href="http://splashofsomething.com/2011/05/13/lantern-diy-let-there-be-light/" target="_blank">few balloons</a> (then, just add lights!).

Splash of Something

18. Fancy up your next pool party with these curtains made out of dollar store tablecloths.

Fancy up your next pool party with these curtains made out of dollar store tablecloths.

DIY Inspired

19. Grill yourself something special for dinner using your very own disposable charcoal grill.

Grill yourself something special for dinner using your very own disposable <a href="http://www.instructables.com/id/2-Charcoal-Grill/" target="_blank">charcoal grill</a>.

Instructables / sk8er6

20. Glue together compact mirrors for a one-of-a-kind wall decoration.

Glue together compact mirrors for a one-of-a-kind wall decoration.

Thistlewood Farms

21. No cake plate? No problem. You can make your own with two dollar store items.

No cake plate? No problem. You can <a href="http://www.vixenmade.com/2012/05/diy-fluted-cake-plate.html/" target="_blank">make your own</a> with two dollar store items.

vixenMade

22. With a hula hoop and some curtains, you can create a play tent for your kids.

With a hula hoop and some curtains, you can create a play tent for your kids.

handmaidtales

23. Glue Mason jars together for a cool desk organizer.

Glue Mason jars together for a cool desk organizer.

Eighteen 25

24. Transform your normal hangers into no-slip hangers using pipe cleaners.

Transform your normal hangers into no-slip hangers using pipe cleaners.

In My Own Style

25. Turn inexpensive tablecloths into yarn that's perfect for crocheting.

Turn inexpensive tablecloths into <a href="http://persialou.com/2015/03/how-to-make-tablecloth-plarn.html" target="_blank">yarn</a> that's perfect for crocheting.

Persia Lou

26. These watermelon stickers made with common office supplies look good enough to eat!

These <a href="http://sarahhearts.com/2016-06-08/watermelon-stickers/" target="_blank">watermelon stickers</a> made with common office supplies look good enough to eat!

Sarah Hearts

(via BuzzFeed)

Are you ready to take a trip to the dollar store? SHARE this with your friends and family who will want to join you!

