Writer and sassy ginger currently residing in central Pennsylvania. Matt spends most of his free time online shopping for clothing that he doesn't need, perfecting the art of eye-rolling, and indulging in all forms of pop culture.

If you're tight for cash or on a budget, your local Dollar Tree can be your best friend.

Offering a mixture of both brand-name and generic products, the dollar store is the perfect place to find everything from kitchen utensils and cleaning supplies to toys and perishable foods.

So, why spend up to four times as much in a regular store when you can get items for a buck each? To help you make the most out of your dollar store trips, here are 26 hacks that are sure to make your life easier without breaking the bank.

1. Divvy up candy and snacks for movie night using ordinary shower caddies.

2. Instead of shelling out for an expensive spice rack, bend cookie cooling sheets into whatever shapes you need to keep your pantry neat and organized.

3. You can transform dollar store stocks and pantyhose into a heating pad that you can throw in your microwave.

4. Line your refrigerator shelves with inexpensive placemats to make spills and other messes less of an issue.

5. If your kids don't like their foods touching, use coffee filters to separate their treats during snack time.

6. Using a dish rack, you can organize your kids' coloring books and supplies in a matter of seconds.

7. Put assorted dollar store baskets in your drawers to help declutter your life.

8. Glue together felt decorations to make a unique throw for your living room.

9. With just rope, fabric, and the help of a glue gun, you can transform a plain box into a fashionable basket.

Read More: 12 Tips And Tricks You Should Use When Shopping Online To Save Big Time

10. This woman took three picture frames and made her very own terrarium.

11. Picture frames can also be used to build stylish centerpieces.

12. Combine artificial flowers to make an epic wreath for almost no money at all.

13. Add a detailed touch to your furniture using simple thumbtacks.

14. Pick up a pack of decorative stones and gems to turn your mirror into a gorgeous focal point.

15. Want a stunning light fixture that won't cost you a fortune? Create this breathtaking chandelier with just a few dollar store finds.

16. Separate your earrings and jewelry with ice cube trays.

17. Craft amazing outdoor lanterns with some yarn and a few balloons (then, just add lights!).

Read More: 7 Affordable, Modern Alternatives For When You Finally Get Sick Of IKEA

18. Fancy up your next pool party with these curtains made out of dollar store tablecloths.

19. Grill yourself something special for dinner using your very own disposable charcoal grill.

20. Glue together compact mirrors for a one-of-a-kind wall decoration.

21. No cake plate? No problem. You can make your own with two dollar store items.

22. With a hula hoop and some curtains, you can create a play tent for your kids.

23. Glue Mason jars together for a cool desk organizer.

24. Transform your normal hangers into no-slip hangers using pipe cleaners.

25. Turn inexpensive tablecloths into yarn that's perfect for crocheting.

Read More: 62 Money-Saving Tricks That Won’t Even Feel Like Sacrifices

26. These watermelon stickers made with common office supplies look good enough to eat!

(via BuzzFeed)

Are you ready to take a trip to the dollar store? SHARE this with your friends and family who will want to join you!