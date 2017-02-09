Ad Blocker Detected

We've noticed you're currently running ad blocking software. The contents of this site are available for free thanks to the contributions of our sponsors. If you cannot see the entire article, we would appreciate if you would deactivate your ad blocker and refresh the page before continuing to browse.

Thank you.

KEEP SCROLLING FOR MORE GREAT CONTENT

Woman Dies While Trying To Steal Clothing Out Of A Donation Box

FEBRUARY 9, 2017  —  By Corinne Sanders
OMG

On February 6, 56-year-old Judith Permar was found dead dangling from a clothing drop-off box by her arm.

The Mount Carmel, Pennsylvania, resident had reportedly been removing items from the box at around 2 a.m. "She was fishing bags out and the ladder she was standing on gave way, and she couldn't get her hand loose," said Mount Carmel Police Chief Brian Hollenbush.

According to the county coroner, Permar died from blunt force trauma and hypothermia. When she fell, she broke her arm and wrist and wasn't able to free herself from the container.

According to the county coroner, Permar died from blunt force trauma and hypothermia. When she fell, she broke her arm and wrist and wasn't able to free herself from the container.

Facebook / Judy Permar

She wasn't found until 8:30 a.m. that morning, more than six hours after she first arrived. Hollenbush said bags full of clothing and shoes were on the ground next to her, and that her black Hummer was parked nearby with the engine on.

She wasn't found until 8:30 a.m. that morning, more than six hours after she first arrived. Hollenbush said bags full of clothing and shoes were on the ground next to her, and that her black Hummer was parked nearby with the engine on.

Flickr / Rusty Clark ~ 100K Photos

Read More: What Happened When This Baby Was In The Tub Will Make You Wary Of Your Shower Door

Police say that somebody reported a woman stealing items from another bin in November. A car with the same description was seen at that location.

Police say that somebody reported a woman stealing items from another bin in November. A car with the same description was seen at that location.

Facebook / Judy Permar

(via Philly.com and PennLive)

While Permar shouldn't have been doing what she was doing, it's still horrifying that she died in such an awful way. Be sure to share this story if you can't imagine having to go through what she did.

Trending Now

What Doctors Saw In This Poor Guy's Ear Will Make You Nauseous

Trending Now

It Looks Like This Warden Is About To Shoot Two Bucks, But He Actually Frees Them!
Submit Content

Load another article