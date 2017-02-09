On February 6, 56-year-old Judith Permar was found dead dangling from a clothing drop-off box by her arm.
The Mount Carmel, Pennsylvania, resident had reportedly been removing items from the box at around 2 a.m. "She was fishing bags out and the ladder she was standing on gave way, and she couldn't get her hand loose," said Mount Carmel Police Chief Brian Hollenbush.
According to the county coroner, Permar died from blunt force trauma and hypothermia. When she fell, she broke her arm and wrist and wasn't able to free herself from the container.
She wasn't found until 8:30 a.m. that morning, more than six hours after she first arrived. Hollenbush said bags full of clothing and shoes were on the ground next to her, and that her black Hummer was parked nearby with the engine on.
Read More: What Happened When This Baby Was In The Tub Will Make You Wary Of Your Shower Door
Police say that somebody reported a woman stealing items from another bin in November. A car with the same description was seen at that location.
(via Philly.com and PennLive)