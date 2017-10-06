Hilarious Donkey Costs His Owner $6K After Chewing On A Luxury Sports Car

If you own an expensive car, I imagine you'd do pretty much anything to protect it.
I'm not really a car person, but I protect my expensive items by being careful where I put them and treating them with care. Those are apparently not lessons that Markus Zahn learned despite having a car that's more expensive than most people's houses.
Zahn has a bright orange McLaren Spider, which costs $365,000.
He parked it near a pasture where a donkey named Vitus lives. Zahn claims Vitus bit the car, causing scratches that cost $6,000 to fix.