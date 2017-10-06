Ad Blocker Detected

We've noticed you're currently running ad blocking software. The contents of this site are available for free thanks to the contributions of our sponsors. If you cannot see the entire article, we would appreciate if you would deactivate your ad blocker and refresh the page before continuing to browse.

Thank you.

KEEP SCROLLING FOR MORE GREAT CONTENT

Hilarious Donkey Costs His Owner $6K After Chewing On A Luxury Sports Car

OCTOBER 6, 2017  —  By Sarah Jewel  
LIFE
Sarah Jewel
See more stories..

Sarah Jewel

Animal and pizza lover with an Internet addiction. Nerd to the max. Currently residing in the land of beautiful winters.

If you own an expensive car, I imagine you'd do pretty much anything to protect it.

I'm not really a car person, but I protect my expensive items by being careful where I put them and treating them with care. Those are apparently not lessons that Markus Zahn learned despite having a car that's more expensive than most people's houses.

Zahn has a bright orange McLaren Spider, which costs $365,000.

Zahn has a bright orange McLaren Spider, which costs $365,000.

Screenshot Youtube / Inside Edition

He parked it near a pasture where a donkey named Vitus lives. Zahn claims Vitus bit the car, causing scratches that cost $6,000 to fix.

He parked it near a pasture where a donkey named Vitus lives. Zahn claims Vitus bit the car, causing scratches that cost $6,000 to fix.

Screenshot Youtube / Inside Edition

Police have a theory that Vitus mistook the bright orange speedster for a huge carrot, which is why he was drawn to it.

Police have a theory that Vitus mistook the bright orange speedster for a huge carrot, which is why he was drawn to it.

Screenshot Youtube / Inside Edition

Instead of taking responsibility for parking too close to the fence, Zahn sued the farmer -- and won. Check out the whole story below.

video-player-present

Youtube / Inside Edition

What an ass. I know I'll be keeping my reasonably priced vehicle far away from any donkeys, though.

Trending Now

As If Head And Pubic Lice Weren't Nasty Enough, Here Are Some That Live In Eyelashes

Trending Now

She Punched Her Son So Hard She Broke Her Hand. Then She Posted About It Online.

Load another article