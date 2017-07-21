This Dorm Needed Renovations, So They Let Graffiti Artists Do Something Incredible

When the words "graffiti" and "school" are used together in a sentence, they usually describes an offense carried out by a delinquent student.
But at the Cité Internationale Universitaire in Paris, France, the words describe breathtaking works of art that can be seen inside one of its dormitories -- all of which were not only allowed, but encouraged by the school!
The student residence needed renovations, so the school brought in nearly 100 graffiti artists and let them make any changes they wanted.
The artists worked their magic there for three weeks as part of Rehab 2, an urban festival that took place between June and July.