Ad Blocker Detected

We've noticed you're currently running ad blocking software. The contents of this site are available for free thanks to the contributions of our sponsors. If you cannot see the entire article, we would appreciate if you would deactivate your ad blocker and refresh the page before continuing to browse.

Thank you.

KEEP SCROLLING FOR MORE GREAT CONTENT

This Dorm Needed Renovations, So They Let Graffiti Artists Do Something Incredible

JULY 21, 2017  —  By Corinne Sanders
LIFE

When the words "graffiti" and "school" are used together in a sentence, they usually describes an offense carried out by a delinquent student.

But at the Cité Internationale Universitaire in Paris, France, the words describe breathtaking works of art that can be seen inside one of its dormitories -- all of which were not only allowed, but encouraged by the school!

The student residence needed renovations, so the school brought in nearly 100 graffiti artists and let them make any changes they wanted.

The student residence needed renovations, so the school brought in nearly 100 graffiti artists and let them make any changes they wanted.

Facebook / Jonk Photography

The artists worked their magic there for three weeks as part of Rehab 2, an urban festival that took place between June and July.

The artists worked their magic there for three weeks as part of Rehab 2, an urban festival that took place between June and July.

Facebook / Jonk Photography

And when they were done with it...

And when they were done with it...

Facebook / Jonk Photography

Trending Now

These YouTubers Cover Themselves In A Mountain OF Fiery Hay

Trending Now

20 Pets That Can't Get Enough Of Water Sports This Summer

Many Of Us Are Guilty Of The Very Thing That Cost This Teen Her Life

This Is The Weird Way Your Birth Month Could Affect Your Health Down The Road

What This Single Mom's Professor Offered To Do For Her Brought Her To Tears

This Man Can Turn His Head Around 180 Degrees And It's So, So Freaky

Trampoline Parks Are Fun, But Here's Why You Should Check With Your Doctor First

She Said She Lost Her Unborn Baby After A Shooting, But The Truth Is So Bizarre

Load another article