Ad Blocker Detected

We've noticed you're currently running ad blocking software. The contents of this site are available for free thanks to the contributions of our sponsors. If you cannot see the entire article, we would appreciate if you would deactivate your ad blocker and refresh the page before continuing to browse.

Thank you.

KEEP SCROLLING FOR MORE GREAT CONTENT

15 Insane Double Standards That Will Make You So Frustrated With Society

DECEMBER 20, 2017  —  By Sarah Jewel  
LIFE
Sarah Jewel
See more stories..

Sarah Jewel

Animal and pizza lover with an Internet addiction. Nerd to the max. Currently residing in the land of beautiful winters.

When it comes to treating people equally, we still have a long way to go.

Whether you're talking about race, gender, sexual orientation, or something else entirely, our society is plagued by pervasive double standards that we can't seem to shake. That's why people took to Twitter and used #NowThatsADoubleStandard to talk about the unjust assumptions and actions we face when confronted with double standards.

Here are 15 of the most liked and retweeted posts from that hashtag.

(via BoredPanda)

Ooof. It's almost enough to make you want to start our society over. Instead, we can all work together to fight these damaging ideas and make the world a better place.

Trending Now

Shocking Video Shows Why You Shouldn't Treat Elephants Like Playthings

Trending Now

This Woman Is Eating Her Mother For Christmas And I Wish We Were Lying

Toddlers And Trampolines May Not Mix For This Terrifying Reason

If This Precious Video Doesn't Get You Into The Christmas Spirit, Nothing Will

These Elephants Went To Some Desperate Measures To Escape Angry Villagers

A Toddler Could Have Easily Died After He Was Left Unrestrained In This SUV

What This Basketball Player Can Do Almost Defies The Laws Of Physics

What This Guy Found Inside A Vending Machine Definitely Isn't Your Typical Snack

So There's Something Reeeeally Weird Happening Between Deer And Monkeys In Japan

This Adorable Moment A 16-Year-Old Gets Into Harvard Will Have You Cheering

This Boat Captain Did Something Amazing To Rescue A Bear From Drowning

This Man Didn't Like What They Were Protesting. His Response Was Truly Awful.

The Audience Cried When This Singer Told Them What Her Family Was Dealing With

This Poor Baby Could've Suffocated After Her Mom Tried To Send Her Through The Mail

'I Need You To Sit Down For This.' Dog Mom Reveals Cancer Test Results To Excited Golden Retriever

Load another article