15 Insane Double Standards That Will Make You So Frustrated With Society

When it comes to treating people equally, we still have a long way to go.
Whether you're talking about race, gender, sexual orientation, or something else entirely, our society is plagued by pervasive double standards that we can't seem to shake. That's why people took to Twitter and used #NowThatsADoubleStandard to talk about the unjust assumptions and actions we face when confronted with double standards.
Here are 15 of the most liked and retweeted posts from that hashtag.
#NowThatsADoubleStandard Viagra is covered by insurance, but birth control isn't.— Lilly Paloma (@LillyPaloma1980) December 9, 2017
Guys have sex with multiple girls, he's the man. Girls have sex with more than one guy, she's a slut. #NowThatsADoubleStandard— Rishabh Sharma (@im_srishabh21) December 9, 2017
A guy is in a bad mood and "he has a lot on his mind."— Wiley Coyote (@Fadedessence) December 9, 2017
A woman is in a bad mood and "it must be that time of the month."#NowThatsADoubleStandard pic.twitter.com/QZhEx4bXGQ
A woman crying is natural; a man crying is weak.#NowThatsADoubleStandard— Jimmy (@RandomIgnorance) December 9, 2017
#NowThatsADoubleStandard— The Josh A Cox 🗽 (@JoshCox69) December 9, 2017
The majority of people that voted for this guy call themselves: "good Christians" pic.twitter.com/WuR4LZoCHI
Confident man is a strong leader, a confidant woman is a bitch. #NowThatsADoubleStandard— Mimi (@mimidancer) December 9, 2017
The Kardashians make more money teaching our youth horrible lessons than our teachers make nothing teaching them how to be decent people.#NowThatsADoubleStandard— Keebler Sidejob (@kauffeemann) December 9, 2017
Hammering Muslim terrorists but not white supremicist terrorists.#NowThatsADoubleStandard— PoliticalFreakshow📎🌈🌊❄️🖖🏽🤖👾 (@PolitiFreakshow) December 9, 2017
#NowThatsADoubleStandard— Mitchell Bruce (@MitchsBTrippin) December 9, 2017
That somehow playing video games is much more disengaging and unsociable than binge watching netflix or staring at your phone all day.
#NowThatsADoubleStandard Woman meeting a man from the internet is most worried about being murdered. Man meeting a woman from the internet is most worried about her being ugly.— Joy Sotera (@JoySotera) December 9, 2017
Using religion to promote your agenda, and living a life that is anything but...... #NowThatsADoubleStandard pic.twitter.com/5NDq2j2iuc— Mustang Sally (@KLightenUp) December 9, 2017
Why is it an X rating to kiss a woman's breast on film, but an R rating to chop it with a machete?#NowThatsADoubleStandard— ROE-GUE One A Star Wars Story (@roeu812) December 9, 2017
Women in politics face the same hurdles as men but still get judged by their body parts. #NowThatsADoubleStandard pic.twitter.com/kWT2IK0FDl— #HashtagJones (@HashtagJones1) December 9, 2017
Men with grey hair - distinguished— Shari Bee (@Lavendermee3) December 9, 2017
Women with grey hair - old
😒#NowThatsADoubleStandard
If it’s considered rude to tell someone that they’re too fat or really need to go on a diet then why is it considered to be “funny” or “okay” to tell someone they are too skinny or need to eat a cheeseburger? #NowThatsADoubleStandard— Shelby Pullum (@shelbypullum) December 13, 2017
(via BoredPanda)