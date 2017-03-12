Ad Blocker Detected

We've noticed you're currently running ad blocking software. The contents of this site are available for free thanks to the contributions of our sponsors. If you cannot see the entire article, we would appreciate if you would deactivate your ad blocker and refresh the page before continuing to browse.

Thank you.

KEEP SCROLLING FOR MORE GREAT CONTENT

If You Can't Handle Seeing Pimples Being Popped, This Is NOT The Video For You

MARCH 12, 2017  —  By Corinne Sanders
OMG

For those of us who know and love the famous Dr. Sandra Lee, better known as Dr. Pimple Popper, being able to watch her videos without getting affected by their grossness is a source of pride.

In fact, some of us find them strangely soothing and enjoyable. Although I'm a proud lover of zit-popping videos, even I couldn't stop myself from becoming a little nauseous after watching this compilation of some of her most disgusting cases.

Can you make it to the end without getting sick?

Read More: This Is What Popping A Ridiculous Blackhead Looks Like — Warning: It's Pretty Gross

This is both a masterpiece of nastiness and the most satisfying thing I've ever seen. Share this video with your friends who not-so-secretly love a good pop!

Trending Now

Some Think This Fireball Is Evidence That Aliens Exist, But Scientists Disagree

Trending Now

You'll Be Cringing When You See What This Flexible Lady Can Do
Submit Content

Load another article