Twitter Asks People Which Of Their Parents Is More Dramatic With Super Funny Results

FEBRUARY 6, 2018  —  By Corinne Sanders
LIFE

It's a parent's job to instill a sense of responsibility in their children and worry about their well-being.

Both are stressful, and both can make Mom and Dad a little over dramatic at times, especially when they feel they're being disrespected. That said, some parents take it way too far, overreacting to even the slightest provocation and making a scene over the littlest of things -- something these people are very familiar with when it comes to their own moms and dads.

Twitter user @t_oguns recently asked people which of their parents is more dramatic, sparking a collective recount of the lengths some go to make a point to their kids or teach them a lesson. Check out some of the funniest and most ridiculous stories below.

Twitter user @t_oguns recently asked people which of their parents is more dramatic, sparking a collective recount of the lengths some go to make a point to their kids or teach them a lesson. Check out some of the funniest and most ridiculous stories below.

Twitter / StaceyChooch

Twitter / Wahkie10

Twitter / moyoreinhard

Twitter / Bobbykayne_

Twitter / _fafali

Twitter / missdzeneaphar

Twitter / nickxholland

Twitter / Somide15

Twitter / sheilanm

Twitter / folu_jimms

Twitter / diplomaticGabby

Twitter / Ada_TheDiva

Twitter / artevonn

Twitter / QSvosty

Twitter / LegitDirection

And the pettiest award goes to...all the above. These parents are absolute savages!

