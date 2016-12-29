Writer and sassy ginger currently residing in central Pennsylvania. Matt spends most of his free time online shopping for clothing that he doesn't need, perfecting the art of eye-rolling, and indulging in all forms of pop culture.

When it comes to my hair, I can't go more than four weeks in between haircuts, so I can only imagine experiencing what this cat went through.

One day, relatives of an elderly man suffering from severe Alzheimer's were left with no other option but to place him in a nursing home. Aware that the man owned two cats, the relatives decided to leave food and treats for the felines in the house until they could figure out what to do with them.

Upon entering the house, they quickly learned of the unfortunate neglect that the man's calico cat Hidey had to endure. Due to her size and the man's inability to care for and groom her, her fur was matted in large clumps resembling dreadlocks.

After the man's family found Hidey, they took her to the Animal Rescue League Shelter & Wildlife Center, where she received some TLC and a much-needed haircut.

Hidey was carrying around more than two pounds of matted fur on her body.

The vet staff had to put Hidey under a local anesthesia to ensure the safe removal of her overgrown locks.

After her haircut, the 14-year-old cat was nearly unrecognizable.

Hidey and her feline sibling Siam are now living together with relatives of the elderly man.

Read More: If A Neighbor Hadn’t Seen This Kitten On The Ledge, It Wouldn’t Have Survived

Both cats are said to be warming up to their new home.

(via Daily Mail)

Talk about an extreme makeover! Be sure to share this story with the cat people in your life as a reminder to always keep their animals freshly groomed.