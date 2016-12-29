Ad Blocker Detected

Underneath All Those Dreadlocks Is A Severely Neglected Cat...But Look At Her Now!

DECEMBER 29, 2016  
LIFE
Matthew Derrick
When it comes to my hair, I can't go more than four weeks in between haircuts, so I can only imagine experiencing what this cat went through.

One day, relatives of an elderly man suffering from severe Alzheimer's were left with no other option but to place him in a nursing home. Aware that the man owned two cats, the relatives decided to leave food and treats for the felines in the house until they could figure out what to do with them.

Upon entering the house, they quickly learned of the unfortunate neglect that the man's calico cat Hidey had to endure. Due to her size and the man's inability to care for and groom her, her fur was matted in large clumps resembling dreadlocks.

After the man's family found Hidey, they took her to the Animal Rescue League Shelter & Wildlife Center, where she received some TLC and a much-needed haircut.

Facebook / Animal Rescue League Shelter & Wildlife Center

Hidey was carrying around more than two pounds of matted fur on her body.

Facebook / Animal Rescue League Shelter & Wildlife Center

The vet staff had to put Hidey under a local anesthesia to ensure the safe removal of her overgrown locks.

Facebook / Animal Rescue League Shelter & Wildlife Center

After her haircut, the 14-year-old cat was nearly unrecognizable.

Facebook / Western PA Humane Society

Hidey and her feline sibling Siam are now living together with relatives of the elderly man.

Facebook / Western PA Humane Society

Both cats are said to be warming up to their new home.

Facebook / Western PA Humane Society

(via Daily Mail)

Talk about an extreme makeover! Be sure to share this story with the cat people in your life as a reminder to always keep their animals freshly groomed.

