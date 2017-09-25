School's Request For Girl's Second Outfit Change Has One Dad Fuming

Strict dress codes are nothing new, especially for teenage girls, but one school in Los Gatos, California, might actually change its policy after this dad spoke up for his 13-year-old daughter.

Around the beginning of the school year last month, Demetra Alarcon was pulled out of class for wearing a romper her teacher deemed too short. Tony, her dad, didn't have a problem with bringing her a change of clothes -- but he was completely fed up after being told that the new outfit was still inappropriate. Now he's speaking out against Fisher Middle School's dress code and how it unfairly targets girls.

About her first outfit, Demetra was told that it was too distracting to boys.







School staff didn't accept the second outfit either because the shorts didn’t have a four-inch inseam.







“I mean, today it’s 90 degrees outside and she’s wearing leggings because she doesn’t want to be dress coded for wearing shorts," he said. “We have to have dress codes that are fair and reasonable and that don’t cause them emotional issues; cause them to question their bodies or feel like they’re sex symbols at 13 years old."







Hear more about how this dad stuck up for his daughter below.

(via MommyPage and CBS San Francisco)

It sucks that Demetra was made to feel embarrassed about what she wore, but it's great that her dad is so willing to fight for her. Here's hoping that the school decides to be more reasonable toward girls in its dress code.