Did You Know You Can Switch Off Niagara Falls? When You Do, The Results Are Shocking

JANUARY 19, 2017  —  By Sarah Gzemski  
CULTURE
Sarah Gzemski
We know Niagara Falls as the towering wonder that fully displays nature's power.

As far as waterfalls go, these are the biggest and best-known in North America. People flock to the falls each year to witness their majesty, commemorating the occasion with engagements and photos. What most people probably don't know, however, is that Niagara Falls can be effectively switched off. Not only that, but it's already happened and the images are so fascinating.

This is probably what you're used to seeing of Niagara. Water flows freely, creating mist and rainbows.

Getty Images

In 1969, in conjunction with Canadian authorities, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers dumped 28,000 tons of rocks upstream of American Falls to create a temporary dam.

Getty Images

American Falls is known for its rocky pile (or talus) at the base, caused by natural rock slides

Getty Images

Engineers wanted to know if the talus was a danger and if it was removable.

Engineers found two corpses from accidents or suicides and tourists gathered coins thrown in by people who had visited before them.

Getty Images

They also placed various scientific instruments to monitor the movements of the rock, but they ultimately decided to leave the talus as-is.

Getty Images

They removed the dam and ever since, the waterfall has been flowing. We might soon see Niagara Falls dry again, however. Two bridges running over them are in need of repair.

Getty Images

(via Mashable)

Science is amazing. I'm so glad they could work on Niagara Falls without permanently damaging one of nature's masterpieces. SHARE this with others if this surprised you, or tell us what you remember about the waterfall running dry if you were fortunate enough to visit!

