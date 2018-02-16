Funny Lady Hitches A Ride On Her Horse To Get A Snack At Wendy's

Marcella Gruchalak has always wanted to go through a drive-thru on a horse. In fact, she's says it's been on her bucket list for years.
You can imagine the Pennsylvania woman's delight, then, when she finally got the chance to do so on February 10. She'd just taken her horse, Buns, to a fundraiser in Dormont, Pennsylvania, for the Children’s Hospital when on her way back home to the horse's stable, she made a quick stop at a Wendy's in Fox Chapel.
There she took Buns for a short ride through the drive-thru, ordering him a small chocolate Frosty as onlookers giggled and stared.
(via Daily Mail)