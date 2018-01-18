Man Keeps Trolling The Government With Hilarious Driver's License Photos

Most people hate having to go the DMV to renew their driver's licenses and take new photos, but this guy loves it so much he's turned it into a tradition!

When it comes to official photo IDs, comedian Jono Zalay doesn't exactly represent his true self. In fact, he goes to great lengths to make sure he doesn't look like himself when the time comes to snap a new photo. Instead, he prefers embodying different characters in front of the camera -- an idea passed on from father to sons.

Zalay says it began with his dad. "He would dress up for college IDs and eventually driver's licenses," he told Bored Panda. "His past characters included mafia hitman, lumberjack, and civil war general where he shaved his beard into burnsides. He ended up keeping that look for like 6 months." Now he and his brother enjoy the tradition as well.

My family has a tradition of being officially documented as by the government as characters, because they don't know we're not those people. My dad started this tradition in the 70s. Here is my brother's latest: pic.twitter.com/gtcYbgdTt3 — Jono Zalay (@JonoZalay) January 10, 2018

Zalay has a number of hilarious characters in his repertoire as well, and recently documented his process of creating one after moving California, where he needed to get a new driver's license.

I have had several over the last couple decades and states... pic.twitter.com/uer0u7B9jn — Jono Zalay (@JonoZalay) January 10, 2018

Check out all the work he puts into becoming someone else below. You can't deny the man is dedicated to his craft!

Today I wanted to take advantage of my relatively longer hair and lack of mustache, but my idea would need a lot of steps to transform this wholesome young boy. pic.twitter.com/s1wut5qrwU — Jono Zalay (@JonoZalay) January 10, 2018

Phase 2: Alex Jones: Supreme Court Justice pic.twitter.com/jHdn9gVCZr — Jono Zalay (@JonoZalay) January 10, 2018

Phase 3: Mean Surfer #7 (uncredited), Point Break (1991) pic.twitter.com/IQ755NYkan — Jono Zalay (@JonoZalay) January 10, 2018

Phase 4: Aaron Carter becomes a birthday clown after his solo album tanks. pic.twitter.com/OIZlyUrYuK — Jono Zalay (@JonoZalay) January 10, 2018

Phase 5: CHAPPiE's biological father pic.twitter.com/00K30gBqiY — Jono Zalay (@JonoZalay) January 10, 2018

Phase 666 (final phase): Not just a prodigy, I'm THE PRODIGY. pic.twitter.com/y51CYxY5vW — Jono Zalay (@JonoZalay) January 10, 2018

When processing my paperwork, the DMV employee comments, "well you're gonna need a new photo, you look nothing like your last California ID." She is referring to this one: pic.twitter.com/OPurD2W80Z — Jono Zalay (@JonoZalay) January 10, 2018

Unfortunately when taking the official photo the picture person doesn't let me snarl my lip. But I'm snarling them with my eyes. — Jono Zalay (@JonoZalay) January 10, 2018

Also- CURVEBALL! I have to take a written driving test! Did u know you're not allowed to park in front of your own driveway? But I said u could because FUCK THE GOVERNMENT and I barely passed. — Jono Zalay (@JonoZalay) January 10, 2018

Anyway. ID gets mailed in 2 weeks but for the next couple months my hair is gonna be a little extra so be cool about it. — Jono Zalay (@JonoZalay) January 10, 2018

(via Bored Panda)

You'd think authorities wouldn't believe that's him in the photos, but Zalay says it hasn't really been a problem. “I’ve been pulled over by cops or extra scrutinized by the TSA, but they mostly just do a double take and let me go on my way," he explained. "There are as many authorities who have given me a laugh or smile than have given me a stern eye-roll." Something tells me he'll still be doing this as an old man.