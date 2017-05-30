If Your Car Is This Small, You Have Absolutely No Excuse To Drive Like This

Animal and pizza lover with an Internet addiction. Nerd to the max. Currently residing in Arizona, the land of beautiful winters.

We've all had our fair share of driving gaffes, especially when it comes to parking.

Nobody's perfect and navigating your way in and out of tiny parking spaces can be a total nightmare. You'd think, however, that having a tiny car might make things a little bit easier. For most of us that's probably true, but one painfully terrible driver is proving that some people can make anything difficult.

"Okay...I've got it this time! Nope...no. Ugh."

Read More: They Were Demolishing A House And One Bad Move Sent The Wrong One Tumbling Down

Hilarious! Next time you make a mistake while driving, remember that it could always be worse! Share this with the horrible drivers in your life.