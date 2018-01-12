Drones Can Be Super Annoying, But This Drone Operator Just Saved A Boy From 4 Sharks

Writer and sassy ginger currently residing in central Pennsylvania. Matt spends most of his free time online shopping for clothing that he doesn't need, perfecting the art of eye-rolling, and indulging in all forms of pop culture.

Drones: either you love them or you hate them.

In just a few years' time, these pint-sized flying cameras have become the must-have item on any tech lovers gift list. While some people see drones to be a fun and useful tech toy, others see them as more of an invasion of privacy. From a viral video front, we've seen it all over the years, including footage of everything from amazing scenic views to husbands catching their wives having affairs. Say what you want about drones, but they proved to be a crucial tool in rescuing a boy from the shark-infested waters of the Bahamas.

With his drone flying overhead, cameraman Artem Tkachenko captures the fearful moment a young boy swims directly into the path of four sharks.







Fearing for the boy's life as the hungry sharks start to circle him, Tkachenko, uncertain if the kiddo is too far from the shore to hear him, screamed for him to run away from the dangerous situation.







Thankfully, his cries were heard and the child got the hell out of dodge before this turned into a disaster.

(via Daily Mail)

That's crazy! It's a good thing he was there to save the day.