After Overcoming Addiction, She Looks Completely Transformed -- You'll Be Blown Away

Animal and pizza lover with an Internet addiction. Nerd to the max. Currently residing in Arizona, the land of beautiful winters.

In addition to the health side effects that go along with drug use, addicts often look disheveled as the chemicals alter their appearance.

There are common stereotypes of drug users being very skinny, having a lot of acne, and otherwise looking unlike their sober selves. When these people return to sobriety, they often transform right before their loved ones' eyes. A woman named Dejah Hall posted her amazing transformation to a Facebook group called Sobriety Birthdays, and many have been moved by her story.

Hall was addicted to meth and heroin for years, and she shared pictures from the height of her addiction alongside what she looks like after four years of being completely clean.

"I was a monster in every way. I didn't care who I hurt. I didn't care about anything anymore. I didn't have anyone else or family to look to at that point," Hall said.

Read More: This Artist Went On A Drug-Induced Journey To Push The Boundaries Of His Process

Hall's rock bottom came when her grandfather told her in December 2012 that she was hurting him. They had been close before her addiction.

Her grandfather passed away on the day Hall found out she was going to jail for possession of dangerous drugs and drug paraphernalia. Now Hall takes her daughter to visit his grave to thank him for a much-needed wake-up call.