It Doesn't Look Like A Cemetery But Some Of The Worst Drug Lords Are Buried Here

JANUARY 5, 2017  
CULTURE
Sarah Gzemski
Drug trafficking harms so many people, but it is incredible lucrative for the cartel members who smuggle illegal substances.

These drug lords are used to living in the lap of luxury, and when they die, their graves are also pretty extravagant. Jardines Del Humaya, which is in the Mexican state of Sinaloa near a town known for drug activity, is a cemetery unlike any other. The architecture is incredible and the graves are completely different from anything you've ever seen before.

Each grave is in fact more like a house, a place for the deceased to spend the afterlife in comfort.

Getty Images

Giant posters of the men who have died often decorate their tombs.

Getty Images

Some of the biggest mausoleums have modern luxuries like air conditioning and even cable TV.

Getty Images

Corridos, Mexican ballads, often play in the streets while people come to pay their respects to loved ones.

Getty Images

Inside, beloved objects are featured prominently in shrines that can include weapons and other items of value.

Getty Images

Because they are so opulent and large, family members also come for longer periods of time, drinking and celebrating the often short lives of their relatives.

Getty Images

The cemetery is in many ways a celebration of youth. The people who get involved in drug crimes often die young in what is a violent and disturbing trade.

Getty Images

(via Fusion)

In many ways, the beauty of the architecture and heartfelt tributes are overshadowed by the terrible actions of the men buried in Jardines Del Humaya. SHARE this if you'd never heard of this grave site before.

