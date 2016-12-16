People have been coming up with creative and dangerous ways to smuggle drugs throughout history.

When it comes to the drug trade, criminals have proven that they'll try just about anything to successfully transport illegal substances to buyers undetected -- even if that means using human beings as packaging.

That said, it should come as no surprise that food is also used by traffickers to move their products, but as you'll soon learn, they don't always get away with it. Here are 17 ways that food has disguised drug shipments.



1. U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) officers seized over two tons of marijuana hidden inside of coconuts in Pharr, Texas.

2. A police dog sniffed out meth inside packages of tortillas at the Nogales Port of Entry in Arizona.

3. About 2,632 pounds of marijuana were found with a cucumber shipment at the Pharr-Reynosa International Bridge.

4. Columbian authorities seized over one ton of cocaine hidden inside fake, plastic limes among a shipment of 1,400 boxes of limes.

5. In 2014, a drug dog alerted authorities to 2,400 pounds of marijuana being smuggled inside a shipment of jalapenos at the Nogales Port of Entry in Arizona.

6. 1,400 boxes of canned peppers were intercepted at the U.S. border because they were stuffed with hundreds of pounds of cocaine.

7. When CBP officers inspected a shipment of carrots, they found about 164 pounds of marijuana inside.

8. CBP officers at the Pharr-Reynosa International Bridge cargo facility discovered $479,000 worth of marijuana hidden in a tomato shipment.

Read More: 10 FDA-Approved Foods That Are So Bad, They're Illegal In Other Countries

9. Crystal meth has been found hidden in pineapples at the U.S.-Mexico border.

10. Authorities in Culiacán, Mexico, seized over 4,000 cucumbers and plantains after discovering that they were stuffed with cocaine.

11. A checkpoint in Arizona turned up a shipment of marijuana inside fake watermelons made out of plastic.

12. CBP officers at George Bush Intercontinental Airport in Houston came across about seven ounces of cocaine inside a box of tamales in 2014.

13. Mexican soldiers have confiscated donuts covered in cocaine instead of powdered sugar, and Colombian authorities have discovered just over 2 pounds of cocaine inside a dozen donuts.

14. CBP officers found two pounds of cocaine inside these cakes at John F. Kennedy International Airport.

15. Cincinnati CBP officers discovered over two pounds of heroin inside a tub of chocolate icing.

16. The Mexican cartel has been known to use trucks full of fish to transport drugs.

Read More: Here Are All Of The Major Cartels That Are Currently Winning The War On Drugs

17. The Mexican Navy found packets of cocaine inside a shipment of frozen sharks on a freight ship.

(via Business Insider)

Can you imagine how many more illegal substances would make their way into various countries without the proper authorities to catch them? Share this if you appreciate the officers who do their best to stop this trade!