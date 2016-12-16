Ad Blocker Detected

We've noticed you're currently running ad blocking software. The contents of this site are available for free thanks to the contributions of our sponsors. If you cannot see the entire article, we would appreciate if you would deactivate your ad blocker and refresh the page before continuing to browse.

Thank you.

KEEP SCROLLING FOR MORE GREAT CONTENT

17 Ways Smugglers Have Used Food To Disguise And Transport Illegal Drugs

DECEMBER 16, 2016  —  By Corinne Sanders
OMG

People have been coming up with creative and dangerous ways to smuggle drugs throughout history.

When it comes to the drug trade, criminals have proven that they'll try just about anything to successfully transport illegal substances to buyers undetected -- even if that means using human beings as packaging.

That said, it should come as no surprise that food is also used by traffickers to move their products, but as you'll soon learn, they don't always get away with it. Here are 17 ways that food has disguised drug shipments.

1. U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) officers seized over two tons of marijuana hidden inside of coconuts in Pharr, Texas.

2. A police dog sniffed out meth inside packages of tortillas at the Nogales Port of Entry in Arizona.

A police dog sniffed out meth inside packages of tortillas at the Nogales Port of Entry in Arizona.

YouTube / ABC15 Arizona

3. About 2,632 pounds of marijuana were found with a cucumber shipment at the Pharr-Reynosa International Bridge.

About 2,632 pounds of marijuana were found with a cucumber shipment at the Pharr-Reynosa International Bridge.

Flickr / U.S. Customs and Border Protection

4. Columbian authorities seized over one ton of cocaine hidden inside fake, plastic limes among a shipment of 1,400 boxes of limes.

Columbian authorities seized over one ton of cocaine hidden inside fake, plastic limes among a shipment of 1,400 boxes of limes.

YouTube / ODN

5. In 2014, a drug dog alerted authorities to 2,400 pounds of marijuana being smuggled inside a shipment of jalapenos at the Nogales Port of Entry in Arizona.

6. 1,400 boxes of canned peppers were intercepted at the U.S. border because they were stuffed with hundreds of pounds of cocaine.

7. When CBP officers inspected a shipment of carrots, they found about 164 pounds of marijuana inside.

8. CBP officers at the Pharr-Reynosa International Bridge cargo facility discovered $479,000 worth of marijuana hidden in a tomato shipment.

Read More: 10 FDA-Approved Foods That Are So Bad, They're Illegal In Other Countries

9. Crystal meth has been found hidden in pineapples at the U.S.-Mexico border.

10. Authorities in Culiacán, Mexico, seized over 4,000 cucumbers and plantains after discovering that they were stuffed with cocaine.

Authorities in Culiac&aacute;n, Mexico, seized over 4,000 cucumbers and plantains after discovering that they were stuffed with cocaine.

Wikimedia Commons

11. A checkpoint in Arizona turned up a shipment of marijuana inside fake watermelons made out of plastic.

12. CBP officers at George Bush Intercontinental Airport in Houston came across about seven ounces of cocaine inside a box of tamales in 2014.

13. Mexican soldiers have confiscated donuts covered in cocaine instead of powdered sugar, and Colombian authorities have discovered just over 2 pounds of cocaine inside a dozen donuts.

14. CBP officers found two pounds of cocaine inside these cakes at John F. Kennedy International Airport.

15. Cincinnati CBP officers discovered over two pounds of heroin inside a tub of chocolate icing.

Cincinnati CBP officers discovered over two pounds of heroin inside a tub of chocolate icing.

Flickr / U.S. Customs and Border Protection

16. The Mexican cartel has been known to use trucks full of fish to transport drugs.

The Mexican cartel has been known to use trucks full of fish to transport drugs.

Wikipedia

Read More: Here Are All Of The Major Cartels That Are Currently Winning The War On Drugs

17. The Mexican Navy found packets of cocaine inside a shipment of frozen sharks on a freight ship.

The Mexican Navy found packets of cocaine inside a shipment of frozen sharks on a freight ship.

YouTube / Associated Press

(via Business Insider)

Can you imagine how many more illegal substances would make their way into various countries without the proper authorities to catch them? Share this if you appreciate the officers who do their best to stop this trade!

Trending Now

Mermaids May Not Exist, But The Problem These Photos Illustrate Is Very Real

Trending Now

Are You Keeping Your Christmas Tree Watered This Year? It Can Be A Life Saver

One-Eared Dog's Rescue Story Reveals Painful Truths About Dog Fighting

Baby Tiger Caught On Tape Eating Alone After Its Mom Was Likely Killed By Poachers

When You Put These Things On Your Stove, You Can Make Your Home Smell Heavenly!

Spanish Cat Is Convinced That He's A Matador...But His Doggie Brother Is No Bull!

When The Manager Came Over, He Was Not Expecting This Amazing Thing To Happen

These 15 Semi-Truck Accidents Are Enough To Scare Anyone Off The Roads

You'll Melt When You Watch This Dog Unwrap His Long-Lost BFF

They Did A Horrible Thing To Their Teammate And Aren't Getting Punished

He Found The Creepiest Notebook In His Home...But That Isn't Even The Worst Part

These Mailmen And The Pets On Their Route Have A Serious Love/Hate Relationship

One Crafter Used Marble Tile To Take His Bathroom From Drag To So, So Fab

This House Is Sleek And Modern, But How It Looked Before Was A TV-Worthy Nightmare

This Hockey Player And Figure Skater's Performance Is The Most Adorable Thing Ever

This Bus Driver Proves That It's Small Acts Of Kindness That Make All The Difference

Load another article