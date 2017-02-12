Ad Blocker Detected

When Police Pulled These Parents Over, They Discovered They Were Under The Influence

FEBRUARY 12, 2017  
LIFE
Driving to school every morning was always a nerve-wracking event.

Rushing to get out the door at the same time each and every morning and trying to beat the onslaught of parents and students swarming the school grounds was not exactly the greatest way to start off the morning. Let me be the first to tell you that now as a teacher, that commute isn’t any easier.

While the hustle and bustle of school drop-off can be rough for anyone, some parents are putting their children’s lives at risk. These parents in Australia thought they were innocently dropping their children off at school until they were pulled over by the cops. That’s when the horrid truth was revealed.

As part of the “Stop Drink/Drug Drive” initiative, police in Adelaide, Australia, were out in full force trying to catch drivers under the influence of alcohol or other substances.

Flickr / Jeramey Jannene

Monday morning and afternoon, police in the area stopped more than 1,600 motorists and administered breathalyzer tests as well as drug tests.

Flickr / KOMUnews

While no one tested positive for alcohol, seven drivers tested positive for methamphetamine. Even more shocking was five of those drivers were either dropping off or picking their children up from school.

Flickr / tsbxbby

Both a 27-year-old man and a 28-year-old woman were pulled over and tested with their children sitting in their vehicles.

Flickr / uacescomm

A 59-year-old woman tested positive for meth after having just dropped three children off.

Flickr / Rae Allen

All the drivers are expected to face further prosecution after tests are completed.

Flickr / Highway Patrol Images

(via Kidspot)

Share this story with parents of school-aged children to remind them that driving while under the influence isn’t just putting their own lives at risk, but their children’s lives, too.

