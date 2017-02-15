Ad Blocker Detected

Man Gets A Text From His Son's Mother And Realizes It's A Ransom Note

FEBRUARY 15, 2017  —  By Corinne Sanders
LIFE

On February 10, 27-year-old Jessica Alston from Macon, Georgia, was browsing through Facebook when a seriously disturbing post caught her eye.

She immediately called police when she came across an image uploaded by a 28-year-old man named Quinterrance Haugabook of his son's hands and mouth duct-taped by the boy's mother. The incident was already under investigation when she made the call.

Haugabook had reportedly been texting the child's mother, 26-year-old Takeshia Chambliss, when she sent him the photo. In the post, he said she was holding their little boy for ransom.

Facebook / Quinterrance G-block Haugabrook

According to a Bibb County Sheriff’s report, “In the screenshot you could see a small child with his hands duct-taped several times and his mouth duct-taped shut. The child seemed scared and in the picture he was crying. Under the picture it said, ‘If you want to see your child again you will give me seven thousand dollars by tonight.’”

According to a Bibb County Sheriff&rsquo;s <a href="http://www.mommypage.com/2017/02/mom-sends-dad-a-photo-of-their-son-tied-up-with-duct-tape-then-she-demands-7000-or-else/" target="_blank">report</a>, &ldquo;In the screenshot you could see a small child with his hands duct-taped several times and his mouth duct-taped shut. The child seemed scared and in the picture he was crying. Under the picture it said, &lsquo;If you want to see your child again you will give me seven thousand dollars by tonight.&rsquo;&rdquo;

Flickr / hobvias sudoneighm

Read More: People Were Horrified By What They Saw In This Mom's Facebook Live Video

Chambliss was arrested and charged with cruelty to children and making terroristic threats. She was later released on bond. It isn't known how old the child is or where the incident occurred.

via (MommyPage and 13WMAZ)

How anyone could ever put their son or daughter through such an ordeal is completely beyond me. Be sure to share this story if you think child abuse is despicable.

