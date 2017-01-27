She Saw A Figure In The Middle Of The Road. What Happened Next Made Her Speed Away

Writer and sassy ginger currently residing in central Pennsylvania. Matt spends most of his free time online shopping for clothing that he doesn't need, perfecting the art of eye-rolling, and indulging in all forms of pop culture.

If you saw a small child alone outside, would you stop to help?

When a 33-year-old woman from Newport, North Carolina, was driving home at 1:30 a.m. one night, she spotted a small figure in the middle of a street. Thinking that it might be a child, she stopped her car next to it to get a closer look. It was then that her car was approached by two men dressed in black who attempted to get inside.

Before they could make their way into her car, she sped off. Police are currently investigating the incident, and they're warning all drivers to always keep their doors locked.

After the woman reported what had happened, police discovered this small dummy made to look like a child at the scene. From a distance, I'm sure it was very convincing.

For more information regarding this case, check out the video below:

Carteret County deputies have since spoken with three juveniles who say that the event was a prank gone wrong. They claim that they placed the dummy in the road so that someone would run over it and think they had hit a real person. No charges have been filed as of this writing.

I'm really not sure what those kids were thinking. Make sure to share this story with your loved ones to remind them to always be extremely cautious on the road.