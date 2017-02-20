If You Always Have A Stuffy Nose, There's A Reason Why (And It's So Gross)

Animal and pizza lover with an Internet addiction. Nerd to the max. Currently residing in Arizona, the land of beautiful winters.

Having a runny nose is the absolute worst, especially outside of cold and flu season.

It can feel like they show up for no reason, and stuffy noses seem to go on and on forever. Thanks to scientists, we now know what might be causing some of this out-of-season congestion, and it's not pretty. But don't worry. There's a simple way to fix this common problem.

Scientists say that if you have a pillow that's more than two years old, up to 10 percent of it is made of dust mite feces and dead skin cells. Gross!







Dust mites themselves are actually harmless to humans. You can help prevent them by leaving your bed unmade in the morning, revealing cold sheets, but you probably won't ever get rid of them all.







What does cause problems is an enzyme in the mites' poop, which many people are allergic to. This is what's causing the runny nose and itchy eyes.







In addition to buying new pillows regularly, you can kill mites by drying freshly washed pillows in heat. Prevent more mites from joining the party by regularly dusting and vacuuming.







