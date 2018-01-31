Dog's Horrific Health Battle Shows What Can Happen When You Dye An Animal's Fur

Many pet parents are joining the growing trend of brightening up their dog's fur with funky, vibrant colors.

In fact, it's become so popular that groomers even carry pet-friendly dyes and offer the service at their establishments. But when it comes to "beautifying" dogs, there's a huge and crucial difference between using products specifically meant for animals and deciding human hair dye is an adequate substitute. While choosing the latter may not seem like a big deal if you aren't very familiar with its ingredients, it can burn, injure, and even potentially kill your furry companions -- as evidenced by this dog's horrific ordeal.







Back in November, a little Maltese mix named Violet was brought into Pinellas County Animal Services in Largo, Florida. The poor thing was in terrible shape, having been dyed purple with human hair dye, which contains toxic chemicals such as hydrogen peroxide and bleach.







"Violet’s eyes were swollen shut, she was limp and listless, and she had obvious burns to her skin," shelter staff wrote. "We gave fluids and pain meds and we gently washed as much of the chemical dye off as we could."







Fortunately, she made it through the night. The next day, staff began shaving off her fur to assess the damage underneath. That's when Violet's skin began sloughing off.







They weren't sure Violet would survive after witnessing the severity of her injuries, but the sweet girl proved she was a fighter.







Violet's recovery was an uphill battle -- it took three months of treatments including pain medication, antibiotics, IV fluids, honey treatments, scab removal, anesthetizing, and bandage changes for Violet to start feeling like herself again.







"She began to walk the halls, visiting each office requesting treats or hugs or gentle pats, always in the lead with our veterinarian in tow. It was clear – Violet was on the mend and she wanted everyone to know it," staff wrote.







They'd been worried she might be left permanently blinded or that her fur would never grow back, but say they breathed a sigh of relief when her final bandages came off, revealing that she was healing nicely.







Now, after everything she's been through, Violet has found a new, loving home with a family that, funnily enough, specializes in using beauty products made specifically for pets.







(via IFL Science)

Though Violet came out victorious in her health battle, what she was forced to endure is something no animal should have to go through. That's why it's so important to NEVER use dye intended for humans on your pets.