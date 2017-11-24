Woman Spends Over $25K And Almost Dies Just To Look Like A Barbie Doll

Many go to great lengths to achieve a certain look, including working out every day and eating the healthiest foods they can. This woman, however, has risked her life to get what she believes is the perfect body.

At just 21 years old, Amanda Ahola from Jyväskylä, Finland, has undergone multiple cosmetic procedures, including a nose job, lip fillers, Botox injections and three separate breast enlargements -- the last of which nearly killed her. She's spent just over $25,000 on her mission to look like a Barbie doll, but even after her most recent surgery caused her to have a seizure and swelling in the brain, she says she isn't quite finished yet.

"My number one ambition is looking plastic, as plastic as I can. I mean, Barbie is really close to perfection and I want to get as close to perfection as I can," Ahola said. "When people call me fake or Barbie, it makes me really happy."







Ahola says that even when she was younger, she envisioned herself this way and started making plans at 16 for how she would change her appearance.







Her first surgery was a breast augmentation at 18 years old. Since then she has paid for most of the procedures herself by working long hours and saving up, though her last was paid for by a man she calls her sugar daddy.







Her family has been supportive for the most part, even after her near-death experience. However, it's very concerning -- and likely an indication of underlying mental issues -- that she's so willing to go under the knife again with no end in sight.







"The [third] implant size are 1200cs, and I honestly want to go bigger," Ahola said. "It doesn't matter how big I go, it will never be big enough for me." More on her story below.

I definitely agree that Ahola should start seeing a psychiatrist. Unfortunately, as her parents said, it's her choice and they can't force her to do anything. Here's hoping her quest for "perfection" doesn't end in tragedy.