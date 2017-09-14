Her Dying Wish Was To See Her Horse One More Time. Watch The Moment It Happened.

For so many of us, our pets are some of the most important parts of our lives.
We spend so much time with them, and they enrich our lives in ways we couldn't have anticipated.
So often when people die, they are surrounded by the friends and family who love them. What can be missing from this equation are the furry family members and the chance to say one final goodbye. A terminally ill woman made a final request to see her best friend, however, and hospital staff and friends made it happen.
The 58-year-old just wanted to see her beloved horse, Dana, one more time before she passed away.