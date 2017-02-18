Undercover FBI Agent Catches South Carolina Man Planning Something So Disgusting

The FBI recently arrested a man who was planning a terrorist attack on a Jewish synagogue "in the spirit of Dylann Roof."

Dylann Roof was recently sentenced to death for the murder of nine African-American parishioners in a Charleston church in 2015. Like Roof, 29-year-old Benjamin McDowell is a white supremacist and was emboldened by Roof's horrific crime. Believing that the Jewish people are "here to destroy the white man," he arranged to purchase a gun from someone on Facebook, unaware that he was communicating with an undercover FBI agent.

The agent agreed to sell McDowell a gun and hollow-point bullets. Reportedly, McDowell said, "I'm wanting to do this shit, and I got the heart for it." On February 15, he and the agent met at a hotel in Myrtle Beach to complete the transaction, where he was promptly arrested.







During their communications, McDowell told the agent disturbing information about his hero, Dylann Roof, and his desire to commit a crime against non-whites. He said:

"I seen what Dylann Roof did and in my heart I reckon I got a little bit of hatred and I...I want to do that shit. Like, I got desire...not for nobody else...it just...I want something where I can say, 'I fucking did that,' me personally."

"If I could do something on a fucking big scale and write on the fucking building or whatever, 'In the spirit of Dylann Roof.'"

McDowell is now in jail in Horry County, South Carolina. To learn more about this unsettling case, check out the news report below.

