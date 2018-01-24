Philadelphia Has Gone Nuts After The Eagles Win. He Has The Head Injury To Prove It.

On January 21, the Philadelphia Eagles creamed the Minnesota Vikings in a 38-7 victory. That night, the people of Philly appropriately freaked the hell out.
And honestly, it's a little hard to blame them. Fans had excitedly pinned their hopes on the team that could make it to Super Bowl LII and maybe even come out victorious against the New England Patriots -- and the Eagles absolutely crushed it, prompting a city-wide celebration.
Fans of all ages can't wait to watch the Eagles compete in the National Football League championship game on February 4.video-player-present
They're so excited, in fact, that they flooded the streets of Philly, chanting, cheering, and marching for the win.video-player-present
You could even say that some lost their minds, breaking the law without a care in the world.
There are no more laws in Philadelphia pic.twitter.com/DMpnNqRmei— Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) January 22, 2018
Check out the massive size of the crowd below.video-player-present
Workers had tried to grease light posts before the game in an attempt to stop fans from climbing them -- but it didn't exactly work, as evidenced by this photo.
And in the grand finale of fan freak outs, Jigar Desai was so focused on pumping up subway passengers while heading to the game that he ran straight into a pole. He says he's doing fine now.
Celebrate responsibly, Philly— Sports Illustrated (@SInow) January 22, 2018
(📹: @sailingt3am) pic.twitter.com/E3ABdcm9zf