This Isn't Really What You Want To Find When You Go To The Doctor With Ear Pain

MAY 23, 2017  
OMG
Sarah Gzemski
Every once in a while, I hear about a story that reminds me that nightmares do exist and we live in a horror-filled world.

This is one of those stories. Recently, doctors discovered something totally gross living inside the ear canal of a 12-year-old girl named Shreya Darji. She had gone to the doctor complaining of slight irritation. What they found inside her head was an entire colony of ants. Yes, ants. A whole colony. You read that right.

Despite 10 live ants coming out of her ears each day and more than 1,000 total being removed from her body, doctors are stumped about what do. They appear to be breeding in her ear drum, but medical tests show no abnormalities.

Want to screw your day all the way up? Watch the video below.

video-player-present

Read More: She Washed Her Face In A Stream. Then Doctors Found This Grossness In Her Nose.

I hope doctors are able to figure out what's wrong soon! I can't imagine living life like this. Share her story to gross out everyone you know. You're welcome.

