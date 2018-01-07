What's Shown In This Video Is So Gross, And It Could Easily Happen To You

We're used to seeing blackheads on people's faces, and it can be weirdly satisfying to watch their extraction.
What you might not know is that you can also get blackheads on your outer auditory canal, that is, the outer part of your ear. It's one of the areas that's prone to having pores filled with gunk, and just because it hasn't happened to you yet doesn't mean it won't. Here's what causes them and how to prevent it from happening.
Blackheads in the ears come from not cleaning ears well enough, but you may be inserting dirty earbuds that exacerbate the issue. Always make sure you disinfect earbuds before inserting them in your sensitive ears.