What's Shown In This Video Is So Gross, And It Could Easily Happen To You

We're used to seeing blackheads on people's faces, and it can be weirdly satisfying to watch their extraction.

What you might not know is that you can also get blackheads on your outer auditory canal, that is, the outer part of your ear. It's one of the areas that's prone to having pores filled with gunk, and just because it hasn't happened to you yet doesn't mean it won't. Here's what causes them and how to prevent it from happening.

Blackheads in the ears come from not cleaning ears well enough, but you may be inserting dirty earbuds that exacerbate the issue. Always make sure you disinfect earbuds before inserting them in your sensitive ears.







Also, keep good ear hygiene in general by washing your ears while in the shower. While it's not good to insert q-tips into your inner ear canal, they can be a good tool to get in the folds of the outer part of the ear to prevent blackheads like the ones above.







Watch this whole clip from the television show The Doctors to learn more about making sure this horror never occurs in your home.

Yikes! This is too gross. It should be common sense to disinfect anything that goes near your ears, but it's especially important to teach kids at a young age who may not know this automatically.