Dog fighting is a cruel and inhumane practice that is illegal in all 50 states and U.S. territories.

It involves placing bets on dogs who then fight each other, often to the death. This senseless killing isn't the only horror inflicted in dog fighting rings. The dogs who aren't good at fighting or refuse to fight can be used instead as bait dogs. This means they endure constant attacks from other dogs and suffer injuries with little to no care.

One dog, Abigail, was a bait dog rescued from a life of pain, but her story was just beginning.

Abigail suffered extensive injuries that required hundreds of stitches. She was also anemic and covered in fleas when she was found.

Her ear had been ripped off, all the way down to her ear drum.

Victoria Frazier from Love Is Fur Ever Dog Rescue told The Dodo, "Her whole entire side of her face was missing. Her skin tissue was hanging. Most of her ear was gone.”

For a long time, it was medically necessary for her to wear a hat or bonnet to protect the wound by her ear.

Soon, though, Abigail grew to love wearing them. What her rescuers didn't know was that people would be so moved by her story that they would start a movement.

Dozens of people knitted bonnets for Abigail.

The Bonnets For Abigail Facebook page supports this pup and other dog fighting victims.

Abigail has so many bonnets, but she loves to pick a new one out each day.

Despite all her hardships, this dog never lost her spirit. Far from a fighter, she loves everyone she meets.

Abigail still needs one more surgery on her ear, and her rescuers are raising money to cover the costs. Share this story to raise awareness about the horrors of dog fighting and help Abigail recover completely.