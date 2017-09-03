They Stuck A Pick In Her Ear. What Came Out Will Make You Lose Your Lunch.

Writer and sassy ginger currently residing in central Pennsylvania. Matt spends most of his free time online shopping for clothing that he doesn't need, perfecting the art of eye-rolling, and indulging in all forms of pop culture.

Sometimes you need a reminder of just how gruesome and disgusting our bodies can be. If you're in need of one right now, this is the ticket.

Many of us use Q-Tips and other devices to try and clean out our ears (even if we're not supposed to), but instead of making your ears squeaky clean, you could be pushing the wax even deeper into your ear canal. When this happens, there’s no other option but to seek medical attention. This girl knows a thing or two about impacted wax.

I’ve heard of digging for gold, but this is just gross.

video-player-present

Well, I'm never going to have an appetite again. Life is gross.

Giphy