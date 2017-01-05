Ad Blocker Detected

We've noticed you're currently running ad blocking software. The contents of this site are available for free thanks to the contributions of our sponsors. If you cannot see the entire article, we would appreciate if you would deactivate your ad blocker and refresh the page before continuing to browse.

Thank you.

KEEP SCROLLING FOR MORE GREAT CONTENT

Put the Q-Tip Down! You May Be Doing More Harm Than Good When Cleaning Your Ears

JANUARY 5, 2017  —  By Sarah Gzemski  
SCIENCE
Sarah Gzemski
See more stories..

Sarah Gzemski

Animal and pizza lover with an Internet addiction. Nerd to the max. Currently residing in Arizona, the land of beautiful winters.

When I wake up in the morning, I go through the same routine to stay clean and fresh for the day ahead.

If your morning routine includes using cotton swabs to clean out your ears, though, it might be time to change things up. So many people love the feeling of clearing wax out with a Q-Tip, but it may do more harm than good. You could even wind up with serious injuries that will impact your hearing for years to come.

Using cotton swabs can irritate the ear canal, cause infection, and even create more wax buildup in your ear.

Using cotton swabs can irritate the ear canal, cause infection, and even create more wax buildup in your ear.

Flickr / Jeff Turner

Read More: Watch As A Massive Centipede Wriggles Its Way Out Of The Worst Possible Place

If that doesn't scare you, there are even worse results, including possible cuts to the ear canal, holes in the eardrum, or dislocating tiny bones in the ear.

If that doesn't scare you, there are even worse results, including possible cuts to the ear canal, holes in the eardrum, or dislocating tiny bones in the ear.

Flickr / osseous

The side effects from these serious injuries include hearing loss, dizziness, and persistent ringing.

Trending Now

When His Brother Was Trapped Underneath A Dresser, He Kept His Cool And Saved Him

Trending Now

This Disabled Vet Was Told He'd Never Walk Without Help Again...Then He Found Yoga

Surveillance Footage Shows Dance Instructor Mercilessly Beating Kindergarten Student

Don't Ignore These Signs -- Your Body Could Be Trying To Tell You Something

Load another article