When I wake up in the morning, I go through the same routine to stay clean and fresh for the day ahead.

If your morning routine includes using cotton swabs to clean out your ears, though, it might be time to change things up. So many people love the feeling of clearing wax out with a Q-Tip, but it may do more harm than good. You could even wind up with serious injuries that will impact your hearing for years to come.

Using cotton swabs can irritate the ear canal, cause infection, and even create more wax buildup in your ear.

If that doesn't scare you, there are even worse results, including possible cuts to the ear canal, holes in the eardrum, or dislocating tiny bones in the ear.

The side effects from these serious injuries include hearing loss, dizziness, and persistent ringing.