16 Pets That Are Totally Fascinated By Life's Little Wonders

It’s often said that life is what you make of it, and for these animals, it’s all about the little things that put a bit of sparkle in their eyes.

When it comes to owning a pet, there’s never a dull moment, but when Mom and Dad are away will the children play? Some pet owners worry about the well being of their animals while they’re at work, but if these animals are anything to go by, our buddies are doing just fine.

Pet owners may purchase expensive toys and delicious treats to help their pets beat the boredom blues, but as it turns out, you don’t need anything fancy to keep these animals entertained. In fact, your easily amused pet probably finds entertainment in the things already scattered about your house.

Need further proof? Here are 16 easily entertained animals that are living in their own little world, but at least they love it there.

1. After Mom discovered how much her doggo loved playing with plastic bottles, she turned her recyclables into an awesome backyard game.

2. These cats and dogs are absolutely in love with the sweet sounds of an acada.

3. If I had a tail, I'd be this easily amused, too!

4. This kitty may like Dad's shaver now, but just wait until it's time for a hair trim.

5. And here we have a group of cats wasting their nine lives licking glass.

6. I bet the wheels in his head are in overdrive after playing with this thing.

7. Not even a giant bin of water could stop this cat from opening every door in the house.

8. This is me when I buy anything new.

9. At least this cat's choice of entertainment is keeping the house clean.

10. I could seriously watch animals playing with balloons for hours on end.

11. This may not be a pet, but would you look at that dolphin's face when he spots that woman's slinky? So cute.

12. Sometimes all it takes is a fly swatter to keep your naughty kittens amused.

13. Aiding the debate between cats vs. dogs, I'd just like to point out how many cats have made this list of easily amused animals. #teamdog

14. If this little fella has this much fun with a tap light, imagine his joy if you brought home the Clapper.

15. Sorry to burst this feline's bubble, but that TV isn't a touch screen.

16. "Mom, what is this strange light and why is it taunting me?"

Say what you want about these easily amused pets, but they're living their best lives without a care in the world. Perhaps they could teach me a thing or two about that!