As a wise woman once said...

If you’re a carboholic like myself, than you’ll understand what I mean when I say I could eat a fresh, warm slice of bread with every meal.

White bread, Italian bread, brown bread, I can’t find a single flaw with any of these bites of deliciousness. But while store bought bread will satisfy your hunger needs in a pinch, there’s nothing quite like the smell and taste of a fresh loaf of homemade bread.

Unfortunately, if you’re like me and are always on the go, you might find it a bit too time consuming to attempt baking your own bread. But as it turns out, not every bread recipe involves spending countless hours in the kitchen. In fact, these 18 easy recipes come together in no time at all without sacrificing taste or texture.

1. Take your taste buds on a trip to the tropics with the pineapple flavor of Aloha bread.







2. Instead of baking an apple pie, try a slice of this bread alternative to an American classic.